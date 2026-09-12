Parker Washington Unlikely to Agree on Extension Before Season Starts
Parker Washington is unlikely to get a contract extension done before the beginning of the season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. There was speculation that the two sides would get a deal done, but it looks like they'll wait for now. Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so a strong performance on the field could land him a big payday. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season where he recorded 58 receptions with 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Jaguars last season. We'll see if the two sides are able to get a deal done before Washington hits free agency.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe