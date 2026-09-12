Chris Olave a Must-Start WR1 Option in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
Chris Olave put together the most productive season of his career in 2026, recording 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets across 16 games. The 26-year-old's numbers really took off in the second half of the season after Tyler Shough took over as the Saints' starting quarterback. Entering 2026, Olave will have a full season playing alongside Shough and should dominate target share in New Orleans, with Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) opening the year on Injured Reserve. In Week 1, Olave and the Saints will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Detroit's pass defense fell apart down the stretch of the 2025 season, allowing more than 250 passing yards in four out of its final seven games. The Lions' secondary still has major questions in 2026, as the team will be without both starting safeties in Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) to begin the year. All in all, Olave profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller