Jerry Jeudy Should Stay on Benches in Week 1
Jerry Jeudy enters Week 1 with a starting job, but not much fantasy security. He drew 106 targets last season and turned them into 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns. Harold Fannin Jr. actually led Cleveland with 107 targets, and now first-round rookie KC Concepcion Jr. and second-rounder Denzel Boston are both starting too. That leaves Jeudy fighting for work in an offense led by Deshaun Watson, which is enough to make Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville hard to trust. The Jaguars allowed 3,707 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns last season, but they also picked off 22 passes. RotoBaller has Jeudy at WR77 for Week 1, and its current start-sit guidance recommends Cleveland's receivers only in deeper leagues with multiple flex spots. Jeudy may still see enough snaps to matter, but there are too many questions about the target split and quarterback play. He should stay on the bench in most leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller