Deshaun Watson Hard to Trust in Week 1 Return
Deshaun Watson will make his first regular-season start in nearly two years when the Browns visit Jacksonville on Sunday. There is not much reason for fantasy managers to take the same chance. Watson missed all of 2025 after undergoing a second surgery on his right Achilles, then had an uneven preseason after returning this summer. He opened 11-for-15 for 126 yards against Chicago before completing just five of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception against Buffalo. Jacksonville picked off 22 passes last season, so this is not an especially comfortable spot for a quarterback trying to get settled again. Cleveland also enters the opener with five new starters along the offensive line, including rookie Austin Barber replacing the injured Teven Jenkins at right guard. RotoBaller has Watson at QB32 for Week 1. He should stay on the bench in one-quarterback leagues and is only a desperation option in deeper Superflex or two-quarterback formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller