Calvin Ridley Holds Minimal Upside in Week 1 Despite Path to Starting Role
Calvin Ridley enters the 2026 campaign healthy and as a starter for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 1. Ridley will play alongside fellow wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate (rookie), as well as tight end Gunnar Helm, as he looks to establish himself as a top target for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. The 31-year-old Ridley recorded just 17 receptions for 303 yards and zero touchdowns during his injury-plagued 2025 campaign, but the veteran has amassed 405 catches for 5,678 yards and 40 touchdowns throughout his career. Ridley is currently rostered in just 4% of Yahoo leagues right now and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 80 wide receiver (half-PPR) in Week 1. It is safe to keep Ridley out of lineups for Week 1, but his situation is worth monitoring.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller