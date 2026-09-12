Bijan Robinson an Elite Option with Expected Heavy Workload
Bijan Robinson is coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he finished as the No. 4 running back in fantasy despite seeing his rushing touchdowns go from 14 the year before to just seven last season. That is because of a major uptick in usage in the passing game, nearly doubling his receiving yardage total (820) while setting career highs in targets (103) and receptions (79); he also added four touchdown receptions. The former first-round draft pick will square off with the Pittsburgh defense on Sunday, a unit that was middle of the road in terms of yardage totals against the run in 2025, yielding 115.9 rush yards/game and 31.4 receiving yards/game to opposing running backs. However, they held opposing running backs to a league-low five rushing TDs and allowed just two receiving TDs to backs. Even so, Robinson is an elite workhorse back who should be heavily involved on Sunday, especially with third-stringer Cooper Rush under center for the Falcons. RotoBaller ranks the 24-year-old as the No. 2 running back this week, so fantasy managers are, of course, firing him up without hesitation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller