Cam Skattebo Fully Healthy for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Cam Skattebo has been fully cleared for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 of the 2025 season but has not missed any time during training camp and appears ready for the regular season. During his rookie season, Skattebo carried the ball 101 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He was listed as the RB1 on the Giants' depth chart and should see the bulk of the backfield touches in Week 1. He faces a Cowboys defense that allowed the sixth most fantasy points to running backs last season, though Dallas has made several defensive improvements this offseason. While there's uncertainty about Skattebo's role in Matt Nagy's offense, he still profiles as an RB2 with upside if he can maintain the same receiving work he saw during his rookie season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller