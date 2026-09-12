James Cook III Carries RB1 Upside Into Week 1
James Cook III returns to Houston after rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Texans last November. Cook went on to lead the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards in 2025, averaging 5.2 yards per carry while scoring 12 times on the ground. He also caught 33 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, giving him another path to production in a difficult Week 1 matchup. Houston allowed only 1,593 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns last season while holding opponents to 4.0 yards per carry. Cook's lead role remains secure, even with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson behind him, and Johnson enters the weekend questionable with a hamstring injury. RotoBaller ranks Cook RB11 for Week 1. His volume and big-play ability keep him in the low-end RB1 range despite the strength of Houston's front.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller