Carnell Tate a Boom/Bust Flex Option for Fantasy Managers in Week 1
Carnell Tate enters his rookie season in a position with significant expectations. While Tennessee has a pair of capable veteran wideouts in Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley, Tate profiles as the team's most explosive and highest-upside pass-catcher by far. In Week 1, Tate and the Titans get a favorable matchup against the New York Jets, who allowed the most receiving touchdowns (36) in the NFL last season. However, the offensive ecosystem around Tate remains a question mark. Titans quarterback Cam Ward largely struggled as a rookie in 2025 and put together a shaky preseason this summer. Tate carries significant upside if Tennessee can field a competent passing game, but the team may operate with a run-heavy approach in what projects to be a low-scoring game against the Jets. All in all, Tate profiles as a low-end WR3/flex option for fantasy managers on Sunday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller