Cam Ward a Risky Start in Two-QB Leagues in Week 1
Cam Ward had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2025, completing 59.8% of his pass attempts for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Entering 2026, the 24-year-old remains the unquestioned QB1 in Tennessee and should have a better supporting cast around him after the Titans added rookie Carnell Tate and veteran Wan'Dale Robinson to their wide receiver room over the offseason. In Week 1, Tennessee will host the New York Jets. The Jets fielded a bottom-tier pass defense in 2025, allowing the most passing touchdowns in the NFL (36) while also failing to record a single interception for the entire season. However, New York added some veteran talent over the offseason and should field an improved unit in 2026. Ward is also coming off a shaky preseason, and the team's overall offense remains a question mark heading into the year. Given the uncertainty, Ward profiles as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy at best in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller