Dolphins D/ST Can Be a Streaming Option vs. the Raiders

Sep 12, 2026, 6:42 AM ET
The Miami Dolphins' defense and special teams unit will have real streaming upside as a top-10 unit in Week 1, when they visit the Raiders in Las Vegas. Last season, the Dolphins ranked in the middle of the pack with 39 sacks and 20 takeaways. They added cornerback Chris Johnson in the first round of the NFL Draft and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, giving them some good young talent alongside pass rushers Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler, and Josh Uche. The Raiders were the best matchup in the NFL for D/ST last season, and even with Kirk Cousins
now leading the offense, the Dolphins should be in a favorable spot to make some plays. They aren't a week-to-week starting option, but for this matchup, they check in as the No. 9 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, meaning they can be a solid plug-and-play option from the waiver wire because of the matchup in Vegas.--Zach ThompsonSource: RotoBaller