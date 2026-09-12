Rachaad White in Flex Territory for Week 1
Rachaad White has been a reliable fantasy producer over the last few seasons, with some upside mixed in at times. The 27-year-old finished as high as the RB10 in PPR/G in 2023, recording the fourth most receptions among running backs in the league that season with 64. White's inefficiencies as a runner have limited his overall upside to this point in his career, though he's still one of the most effective pass-catching backs in the league. Washington's offense missed the receiving ability of RB Austin Ekeler after he got injured early last season, which is the role that White is now aiming to fill. Jayden Daniels doesn't throw to his running backs at an extreme rate. Still, Ekeler played 17 total games with the Commanders (including playoffs) and averaged 3.7 targets and 3.1 catches per game, which are similar to White's career numbers. It remains to be seen how White works into the offense alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White is expected to play an important role early. White has a challenging matchup in Week 1 against the Eagles, ranking as RotoBaller's RB35 in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller