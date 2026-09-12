Jalen Hurts Looks to Thrive in Philadelphia's New Offense in Week 1
Jalen Hurts enters his seventh season in the NFL in 2026, and his first under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion - whom Hurts recently referred to as a "North Star." Hurts and the Eagles take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 1. Hurts finished the 2025 season as the No. 9 quarterback in total fantasy points, and the No. 7 quarterback in fantasy points-per-game. He saw an increase in his passing production in 2025, as he threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns in 16 games last year (compared to 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games in 2024), but his rushing production decreased significantly. In 2024, Hurts amassed 631 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, but those numbers dipped to 421 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. He only threw six interceptions last season, but he also lost four fumbles. Hurts also lost his No. 1 target from the 2025 season after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown (121 targets in 2025) to the New England Patriots in June. Hurts will rely on DeVonta Smith (who had similar production to Brown in 2025), Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and others in 2026. The Commanders ranked near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game in 2025 (242.5), checking in at 28th. Hurts ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 quarterback heading into the 2026 campaign. He is a must-start player for Week 1 and a strong DFS option as well.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller