Luke McCaffrey Slipping Down the Depth Chart in New-Look Receiver Room
Luke McCaffrey is falling down the depth chart ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and as a result, his fantasy outlook has taken a massive hit. McCaffrey, a 2024 third-round pick out of Rice, is the brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He has never finished higher than WR108 in his two NFL seasons, and he missed eight games due to injury last season. The Commanders beefed up their wide receiver room this offseason with Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, who will operate behind Terry McLaurin. That leaves McCaffrey vying for the No. 4 receiver spot at best, although he's also losing ground to Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, and Jaylin Lane. If not for his special teams value, McCaffrey would probably have found himself on the roster bubble by now. He can be dropped in all fantasy leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller