Jimmy Horn Jr. Falling Down Depth Chart with Teammate Healthy
Jimmy Horn Jr. is slipping down the depth chart, which has also caused his fantasy stock to fall. A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like Horn might have a chance to compete for the No. 3 receiver role with Xavier Legette (ankle) sidelined. However, Legette is back to 100%, leaving no chance for Horn to start in Week 1. The 24-year-old will likely find himself in the No. 4 or 5 receiver role to open the season. He's coming off a quiet rookie campaign in which he caught 11 passes for 108 yards, ranking as the WR138 in PPR leagues. Although he now has a pro season under his belt, Horn still may not emerge as a top-100 fantasy receiver this year. He can be avoided in all redraft and most dynasty leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller