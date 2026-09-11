Kayshon Boutte a Deep-League Sleeper in Texans Debut
Kayshon Boutte is ready to play his first game for the Texans after joining them via trade from the New England Patriots this preseason. With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the year, Boutte could emerge as the team's second option behind Nico Collins. Since he hasn't played with QB C.J. Stroud very long, though, it's hard to know exactly what his role will be in Week 1 against the Bills. Last year for the Patriots, Boutte was a home-run threat who was a boom-or-bust play on his way to 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He could be in a similar role for the Texans, which makes him a high-risk play in Week 1, when he's ranked as the No. 58 WR in RotoBaller's rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller