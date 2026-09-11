Taylen Green's Week 1 Role is Undecided
Taylen Green will have a package of plays for Sunday's Week 1 season opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. Green, a sixth-round pick in April out of Arkansas, will open his first NFL season in Cleveland as the QB3 behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup Shedeur Sanders, with Dillon Gabriel (back) starting on Injured Reserve. If the 23-year-old does get into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder might only see a couple of snaps on offense. Green has an intriguing size/speed combination at the QB position, but in 2026, he is merely a bench stash in deep dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: 92.3 The Fan - Daryl Ruiter
Source: 92.3 The Fan - Daryl Ruiter