Jordan Addison A Possible Flex Play Against Packers
Jordan Addison should be considered a possible flex option in deeper formats for the Minnesota Vikings' season opener against Green Bay. The fourth-year receiver is coming off career lows in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2025, but his low output was largely the byproduct of a season during which Minnesota started nine different offensive linemen and three quarterbacks, one of whom was an undrafted rookie. With Minnesota once again healthy up front and Kyler Murray now entrenched as the starter, Addison's fantasy output could soon look like it did earlier in his career. Addison's excellent 14.5 yards per catch mark last season still showed home run potential, so an increase in volume could bring him back to 2024, when he was the No. 20 PPR wide receiver. Addison is a classic high-risk flex play, but he has a decent matchup to begin the season. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller