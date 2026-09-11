New Role Makes Jauan Jennings Difficult To Start In Week 1
Jauan Jennings' unknown volume should keep him in the background in most formats when he makes his Minnesota Vikings debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The veteran's fit with the Vikings is an interesting one. Jennings is coming off back-to-back solid fantasy years in which he was PPR WR24 and WR33, respectively, despite playing in the run-heavy system of the San Francisco 49ers. He's now in a Minnesota offense that has been very friendly to receivers, although he'll be sharing targets with All-Pro Justin Jefferson and another capable receiver in Jordan Addison. At the same time, the 6-foot-3 Jennings is an excellent complement to both Jefferson and Addison, and he gives Minnesota a dangerous third option, another red-zone weapon, and a dynamic run blocker. From a fantasy perspective, however, Jennings' secondary pass-catching role will be hard to rely upon from week to week. He starts the season as RotoBaller's WR68.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller