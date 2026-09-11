Kenyon Sadiq "Good to Go" in Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq (groin) is "good to go" for his team's season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sadiq missed significant time throughout the summer due to complications from an offseason hernia surgery. However, he was reportedly heavily involved in the Jets' offense when healthy during training camp, and he was able to log full practices throughout this week leading into Week 1. The 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq recorded 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns across 14 games with the University of Oregon in 2025. The 21-year-old graded out at the Draft Combine as an elite athlete for the tight end position, which should allow the Jets to get him the ball in a variety of ways this season. Given his injury issues this summer, Sadiq may not hit the ground running immediately as a rookie. Still, he's a worthy stash candidate in deeper fantasy leagues for his season-long upside.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter