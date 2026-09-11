Jeremiyah Love's Week 1 Outlook Continues to Improve
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Josh Weinfuss. Love has been trying to get back from the high-ankle sprain he suffered against Las Vegas on Aug. 13, and things have moved in the right direction this week. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday after missing the remainder of the preseason. Love only got one game in before the injury, but he looked the part, rushing 11 times for 58 yards and catching all three of his targets for another 14. Arizona used the third overall pick on him in April, so there is obviously plenty of fantasy interest here. The bigger question is how much the Cardinals want to put on his plate right away. Tyler Allgeier is also available in the backfield, and Love has essentially missed a month of work. Still, this is another encouraging report for fantasy managers who drafted the rookie. Barring a setback, he now appears to be on track to make his NFL debut Sunday.
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Source: Josh Weinfuss