Travis Hunter's Projected Role Severely Limits His Fantasy Value
Travis Hunter is expected to play more defense than offense this season, which will restrict his upside and lower his floor in fantasy football. This shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. Hunter excelled on defense at Colorado, and the Jaguars have more need for him in their cornerback unit than their extremely crowded receiver room. Jacksonville will use the first-round pick to lock down opposing receivers, while Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas handle the bulk of the load at the wide receiver position. That's not to say Hunter won't see any offensive snaps, but there isn't a consistent role here. He'll be tough to start in fantasy football on any given Sunday, so he may not be worth rostering in redraft leagues with 12 or fewer teams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller