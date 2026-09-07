Corbin Burnes Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Corbin Burnes (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals on the road, according to Alex D'Agostino of Sports Illustrated. Burnes will rejoin Arizona's starting rotation with several weeks remaining in the regular season as they continue their push for the final spot in the National League wild-card standings. The four-time All-Star only made 11 starts in his first year with the D-backs in 2025 before being shut down due to right-elbow issues, going 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA (3.94 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 26 walks in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Fantasy managers should be tempering expectations for Burnes as he returns from Tommy John surgery, but the Snakes are hoping the former ace can help push them over the top and into the postseason. The 31-year-old threw 53 pitches in his last minor-league rehab start on the farm last week, and although he could be somewhat limited from a pitch-count perspective on Tuesday, the matchup against KC is enticing. Burnes is available in 70% of Yahoo leagues as he nears his return to Arizona.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino