Bryce Eldridge Showing Improvement at the Plate
Bryce Eldridge has been quite productive at the plate recently. He currently owns a 15-game on-base streak, and during that streak, he has posted a .345/.456/.491 slash line with one home run, 12 RBI, 12 walks, and 16 strikeouts. The power has tailed off a bit, but he's getting more hits, accruing more total bases, and posting a much better K/BB ratio. These latest results have put him back on the fantasy baseball radar as a very intriguing waiver wire target. His streak has also helped his season-long numbers, as he now owns a .810 OPS and 127 wRC+ across 97 games. Eldridge, who has split time at first base and designated hitter, is available to be added in 84% of leagues. He ranks as the #24 first baseman in RotoBaller's latest fantasy baseball rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller