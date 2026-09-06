Joshua Baez a Slugger to Target on the Waiver Wire
Joshua Baez continues to show off his power tool at the major league level. In 22 games since being called up for his MLB debut, Baez is slashing .229/.286/.586 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, a 3.9% walk rate, a 35.1% strikeout rate, and 133 wRC+. The discipline and ball-in-play metrics are worrisome, but his absurd power output has made up for it, especially in fantasy baseball leagues. The only thing to consider is that Baez's 9.1% home run rate is not sustainable long-term, so he'll likely cool off eventually. He had a 7.4% home run rate in Triple-A, and even that proportion was absolutely insane. With that being said, Baez hasn't shown any signs of slowing down lately, so he continues to be a worthwhile waiver wire target. He is available in 73% of leagues and ranks as the #65 outfielder in RotoBaller's rest-of-season rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller