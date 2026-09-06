Parks Harber A Risky End of Season Stash Candidate
Parks Harber has had a decent season in the minors at age 24 and his promotion to Triple-Sacramento has been followed by some success. In 41 games at Sacramento, Harber has hit .256 with five homers and 29 RBI to go with 24 runs scored. Harber has flashed his power across two levels of the minors this season with 17 combined homers and 76 RBI with a .273 batting average. The right-handed third base prospect is the No. 13 prospect in the Giants system with a 45-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. Harber has had a decent statistical season across the minors this year and the Giants could reward him with a late season promotion even though he didn't get the early September call-up. Harber could also be looking at a 2027 big league debut if the Giants wait it out and let him begin the season in the big leagues next year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball