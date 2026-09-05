Trent Grisham to Undergo Imaging on Hamstring
Trent Grisham (hamstring) will undergo imaging on his ailing hamstring. The 29-year-old hurt himself while trying to steal second base on Friday, and as such, the team hasn't ruled out a trip to the Injured List as a result. While the imaging tests will reveal the true extent of any damage, it is worth noting that this is the second time this season that he has had issues with this hamstring. As such, the team is taking a more cautious approach to ensure that whatever the issue is can be dealt with in a prompt and efficient manner. However, because it is so late in the year, this could very well be a season-ending injury. Any additional time off could open up playing time for Heliot Ramos until Aaron Judge returns at some point in September.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch