Lazaro Montes Dealing With Hip Soreness
Lazaro Montes (hip) exited Friday night's game early against the division-rival Athletics with soreness in his left hip, according to the team. In just his third MLB game, Montes left hobbled after crashing into the outfield wall while attempting a catch. Until we know the severity of the 21-year-old's injury, we will consider him day-to-day. Before being replaced in right field by Taylor Ward, Montes went 0-for-2 at the plate. In his first two games for the M's, the team's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline went 3-for-9 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Seattle recently called up the 21-year-old Cuban outfielder in hopes that he would give the team a shot in the arm as they try to stay in the playoff race in the American League down the stretch. In 123 games (542 plate appearances) in the minors this year with Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, Montes hit .249/.369/.558 with a .928 OPS, 38 home runs, 96 RBI, 99 runs scored, and eight stolen bases, so he can certainly do serious damage at the dish when he is on. Because he sells out for lift and power most of the time, fantasy managers will have to put up with plenty of strikeouts. But his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame can produce high-end power.
Source: Mariners PR
Source: Mariners PR