Brice Turang Dropped to Sixth in Batting Order on Friday
Brice Turang is being moved down to the sixth spot in the batting order for Friday's contest on the road against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Rhett Lowder, per MLB.com. Turang is still being affected by a knee injury that caused him to miss four games in the middle of August, so that help explains why he has not been himself at the plate recently. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter has gone 5-for-37 (.135) with a homer, a double, four RBI, five runs scored, four walks, and 13 strikeouts in his last nine games to drop his season line to .250/.344/.419. Turang has added 17 total long balls, 79 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases in his 511 at-bats, and he just needs three home runs and two more steals to reach the 20-20 mark for the first time in his fourth big-league season. He remains a staple for the first-place Brewers, but Friday's game is the first time all year he has hit lower than third as Milwaukee looks to get him going. Turang has gone hitless in his first six career at-bats against Lowder.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com