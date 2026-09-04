Carlos Lagrange Close to Being Activated in Minors
Carlos Lagrange (shoulder) is traveling to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, where he will report and continue his rehab, according to Francys Romero. Lagrange is expected to throw a live bullpen session before being activated from the seven-day minor-league injured list. The Yankees have kept their No. 4 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) out since early July after he was diagnosed with a capsular sprain in his right shoulder. The 23-year-old Dominican prospect has gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 83:33 K:BB in 63 1/3 innings across 18 appearances (11 starts) for the Rail Riders this year at the Triple-A level. The 6-foot-7, 248-pounder is unlikely to be a call-up option for the Yankees this year as they battle for a playoff spot in the American League, but barring another injury, he should be in a great position to make his major-league debut early in 2027 if there is no lockout. Not only does Lagrange feature a high-90s fastball, but he has impressive secondary pitches that miss bats consistently. More consistency is still needed, but at his best, Lagrange has the potential to be a top-of-the-rotation arm in the Bronx sooner rather than later.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero