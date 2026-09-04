Charlie Condon Has Seen his Bat Cool Off Over the Past Month
Charlie Condon has gone nearly a month without hitting a home run at Triple-A Albuquerque. Condon, a 23-year-old out of Georgia, hit his last home run on August 6, but still does have 22 homers and 79 RBI this season for Albuquerque, with a .269 batting average and 95 runs scored. It has been a bit of a struggle at the plate recently for Condon, who hit just .221 in August with two homers and 14 RBI after a strong start to the season. The right-handed hitter is the No. 3 prospect in the Colorado system with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. Condon was passed over for a September call-up, maybe in part due to his recent struggles, but he still is a call-up candidate this year and offers high fantasy upside because of his strong tools as a hitter in a good hitting environment.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball