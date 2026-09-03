Rome Odunze Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze (leg) exited Thursday's practice early with an apparent injury, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Odunze came up hobbling during an install period at the start of practice and appeared to be favoring his right leg. He was not overly concerned and tried to stay on the field before trainers pulled him to the side. Head coach Ben Johnson will not meet with the media until next week, so we might not get much information on the specifics of Odunze's injury until the Bears' first official practice report is released next Wednesday. The 24-year-old's injury does not sound overly serious, but it is another thing to worry about for fantasy managers after the former first-rounder dealt with a foot injury for much of last year. Odunze finished the 2025 regular season with a 44-661-6 line in just 12 games played, but the good news is that he has not shown any ill effects this summer from his foot injury, which appears to be behind him. The former Washington Husky wideout has an opportunity for a bigger role in Chicago in 2026 with DJ Moore out of town, but injury concerns make him more of a WR3/flex target as he enters Year 3 in the NFL. Stay tuned for an update on Odunze's injury status early next week.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond