Chris Olave Has a Clear Path to Massive Early-Season Target Share
Chris Olave re-emerged as a high-end pass-catcher in 2025. Across 16 games, the 26-year-old recorded 100 catches for 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets. Olave finished the season on an absolute tear while playing alongside then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, recording 24 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns across his final three games played. Entering 2026, Olave and Shough look well-positioned to continue building on the chemistry they formed at the end of last season. With Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) starting the year on Injured Reserve, Olave also appears poised to dominate target share in New Orleans, at least early on. Particularly in PPR-scoring formats, Olave carries top-12 fantasy wide receiver upside into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller