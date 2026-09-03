Jaxon Smith-Njigba Primed to Begin WR1 Campaign on Wednesday Night
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a league-winner across all formats in the 2025 season. The former Ohio State standout smashed his ADP, finishing as the overall WR2, joining Puka Nacua as the only players at his position to average more than 20.0 PPR points per game. He would catch 119 of his 163 targets (fourth-most in football) for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the regular season, he would only fall below double-digit PPR points in one game (Week 13) and would eclipse the 25.0 PPR point mark in five contests. On Wednesday night, Smith-Njigba and the reigning Super Bowl champions will host the New England Patriots, whom they faced in last February's season finale. In this contest, Smith-Njigba was relatively quiet, catching only four of his 10 targets for a mere 27 yards. However, despite the modest effort, Smith-Njigba enters the 2026 season as the clear alpha of this WR room and should draw a massive target share against this New England defense. Smith-Njigba carries elite upside at his position, even though his matchup on paper is a bit tough, facing a New England secondary that allowed the ninth-fewest passing yards last season. He profiles as the definition of a must-start in all season-long formats and is a top play in all DFS single-game showdown competitions.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller