Jeremiyah Love "Progressing" in Recovery From Ankle Injury
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "progressing" as he rehabs an ankle injury that he suffered late in training camp, according to Howard Balzer of Cards Wire. Love appears to be making progress from what is believed to be a low-ankle sprain, but he could end up being questionable on next week's final injury report for the Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 13. Fantasy managers will have a much better idea of whether the Notre Dame product will be ready for the season opener next weekend once the Cardinals start releasing their official injury reports next Wednesday. Even if Love is cleared to face the Chargers in his regular-season NFL debut, he is expected to share valuable touches in the backfield with Tyler Allgeier as he is eased in. The third overall pick in April has obvious three-down workhorse potential in the NFL after combining for 3,014 scrimmage yards and 40 total touchdowns in 28 games in his final two seasons for the Fighting Irish, but his short-term upside could be limited in an Arizona backfield that will eventually have James Conner (foot) fighting for touches. RotoBaller has the talented young back ranked as the RB18 as he heads into his first season in the NFL.
Source: Cards Wire - Howard Balzer
Source: Cards Wire - Howard Balzer