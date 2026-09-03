Jadarian Price Should be Featured on Early Downs
Jadarian Price was not selected with the final pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft to be the direct replacement for Kenneth Walker, nor should he be a replacement for Zach Charbonnet (knee) as he nurses back to health following an ACL tear in last year's postseason. Price, a Notre Dame product, missed some time early in training camp with "upper-leg soreness," which has made it easier for Seattle to embrace a platoon with him and George Holani to start the 2026 season. Destin thinks Price will be featured plenty on first and second downs, with George Holani being used on third downs and in short-yardage and goal-line situations. It is a similar role that TreVeyon Henderson had with the New England Patriots last year as a rookie, which produced 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving) in 17 regular-season games. The difference is that Price could find it more difficult to score if Holani is the goal-line back, and his volume will likely shrink once Charbonnet makes his season debut. Ideally, Price makes for a strong RB3/flex option in standard-scoring fantasy leagues entering Year 1, while also possessing RB2 upside if Charbonnet's recovery lingers into the second half of the season.
Source: The Athletic - Andrew Destin
Source: The Athletic - Andrew Destin