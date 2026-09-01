Christian McCaffrey "Looks Ready for Week 1"
Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) "certainly looks ready for Week 1" after seeing him practice on Tuesday. McCaffrey, who missed some training camp practices with an undisclosed issue, looked spry in a video that Lively posted of 49ers practice. CMC was catching passes and running around in full uniform, so he looks ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, barring any setbacks between now and then. San Francisco most likely was just keeping the oft-injured star RB in bubble wrap during camp and the preseason, especially when considering the rest of their backfield was banged up as well. All signs point to McCaffrey being a full-go for Week 1, and he still has league-winning upside as a top-five fantasy RB, albeit with more risk than some of the other top names at the position. McCaffrey managed to play in all 17 regular-season games a year ago to finish as the RB1 in fantasy, recording 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and 924 receiving yards with another seven scores through the air.
Source: CBS Sports Bay Area - Matt Lively
Source: CBS Sports Bay Area - Matt Lively