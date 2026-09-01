Lions Place Isiah Pacheco on Injured Reserve
Isiah Pacheco (back) on Injured Reserve. Pacheco will now have to wait until at least Week 5 to make his Lions debut in 2026. The 27-year-old also missed time in training camp this summer with a sprained MCL in his knee, so the injury issues that plagued his final two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and 2025 have followed him to Detroit. Pacheco was not expected to see much volume behind three-down workhorse Jahmyr Gibbs, but his fantasy appeal as a late-round handcuff now takes another hit. In Pacheco's absence, Sione Vaki is expected to serve as Detroit's RB2, with Jacob Saylors and Jabari Small fighting for expanded roles as well. Pacheco had a combined 1,765 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in his first two years in KC, adding 57 receptions for 374 yards and another two scores as a receiver. However, he managed to play in only 20 games over the last two seasons and produced 772 rushing yards and only two rushing TDs on 201 carries in the last two years.
Source: Detroit Lions
Source: Detroit Lions