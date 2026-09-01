Ja'Marr Chase to Be Limited This Week, No Real Concerns
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) will be limited throughout this week in practice, but he "feels good about where he is," according to Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 Cincinnati. The fantasy football community had a scare last week when Chase injured his left knee in training camp last Tuesday after landing awkwardly. The 26-year-old suffered a minor hyperextension of his knee, and the Bengals are being cautious with him as the 2026 regular season quickly approaching. As long as Chase does not suffer a setback with his knee in practice this week and next week, he should be good to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13. There is no reason for fantasy managers not to take him as the first receiver off the board in fantasy football drafts. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro had a down year in 2025 and still had 125 catches, 1,412 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns on a league-high 185 targets across 16 starts.
Source: FOX 19 - Jeremy Rauch
Source: FOX 19 - Jeremy Rauch