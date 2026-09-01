Packers "Really Hopeful" Luke Musgrave Will Play This Season
Luke Musgrave (neck) to play at some point this season, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. Musgrave will open up the 2026 regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which means that he will not be eligible to return until at least Week 5. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Oregon State in 2023 could miss much more time in 2026 after not practicing at all in training camp this summer. And when Musgrave is finally cleared to rejoin the Packers, he could find himself third in the tight end room behind Tucker Kraft and recent addition Jonnu Smith. Musgrave could not capitalize with Kraft missing most of last year due to an ACL tear, as he finished with only 24 receptions on 31 targets for 252 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. He is firmly off the fantasy radar in all league formats with the start of the regular season just around the corner.
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood