Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh opens his season against North Texas on Saturday. The Mean Green allowed just 166.2 passing yards per game a season ago, so the matchup isn’t the brightest for Marsh. It’s worth noting that North Texas has 70 new players, so take last year’s numbers with a grain of salt. The transfer produced 662 yards and six touchdowns across 69 catches a season ago for Michigan State. Marsh will be part of a new-look Indiana offense, with transfer Josh Hoover in at quarterback and transfer Turbo Richard at running back. Marsh will also have to contend with Charlie Becker, a proven wideout for the Hoosiers. With some question marks on a new-look offense, fantasy owners might want to temper expectations with Marsh this week. The wideout is still a good option in most fantasy setups, as many expect No. 6 Indiana to keep rolling after last year’s title.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN