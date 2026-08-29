Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Jusuf Nurkic carried Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 78-76 win over Italy in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Tuzla, posting 25 points and 14 rebounds on 11-for-19 shooting in just over 22 minutes. The 32-year-old had not played competitive basketball since February, when nose surgery ended his NBA season. Utah's frontcourt looks different this time around. Nurkic re-signed on a two-year, $22 million deal in June and projects as the starting center after the Jazz sent Walker Kessler to the Lakers, with Jaren Jackson Jr. slotting in beside him. Kyle Filipowski is the main threat to those minutes, though Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 26.4 minutes across 41 games last season. That rebounding and passing floor makes him worth tracking as camp approaches.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith