William Byron a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona

Aug 29, 2026, 2:54 PM ET
It's going to be easy to overlook William Byron in DFS this weekend, but make sure you don't. On the driver list, Byron ($10.4K salary) is sandwiched between heavy-hitters, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell, which is going to lower Byron's ownership on the slate already. Add in the fact that Byron qualified 13th for this weekend's race at Daytona--which means he has somewhat limited Place Differential upside--and many DFS players are going to pass on the Hendrick Motorsports driver. However, let's not forget that Byron is a three-time Daytona winner and is also coming off of a 12th-place finish here in this season's Daytona 500 (after starting 39th). Willy B is an excellent large-field tournament option in DFS this weekend, as he should be flying under the radar for most daily fantasy players. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Hendrick Motorsports