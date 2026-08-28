Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Karlo Matkovic scored 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting in Croatia's 115-80 win over Latvia on Thursday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The 25-year-old needed just under 17 minutes to finish 7-for-7 inside the arc and 1-for-1 from deep, though he did not record a rebound, steal, or block. Mario Hezonja paced Croatia with 28 points and seven assists. Matkovic averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 14.7 minutes across 62 games last season while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three. New Orleans picked up his $2.23 million option in June, but the frontcourt remains crowded with Zion Williamson, Yves Missi, and Derik Queen ahead of him for minutes. The efficiency is useful, but Matkovic stays off fantasy radars unless his Pelicans role grows.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith