Pelle Larsson Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Pelle Larsson scored a game-high 31 points in Sweden's 86-81 win over Finland on Thursday in FIBA World Cup qualifying. The 25-year-old finished 9-for-17 from the field and 11-for-14 at the line while Sweden held Lauri Markkanen to 11 points on 2-for-13 shooting. Sweden has won four straight, and Larsson is averaging 27.0 points in qualifying. The outburst doesn't shift his fantasy value by itself, but the volume fits what Miami may need. Larsson started 54 of 70 games last season, posting 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.4 minutes. With Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis sent to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and Norman Powell gone in free agency, Larsson has a runway to a larger perimeter role behind Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA