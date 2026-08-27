Keshad Johnson Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Keshad Johnson have agreed to a two-way deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The move is a step down from the standard contract Johnson played on last season. The 2026 Slam Dunk Contest winner appeared in 32 games for Miami, averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. His best work came with Sioux Falls, where he posted 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks across eight G-League games. The path to minutes is still rough, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Bobby Portis, Nikola Jovic, and Klay Thompson all ahead of him in the forward mix. Two-way status caps Johnson's availability and keeps him off playoff rosters unless he is converted, leaving him nowhere near fantasy draft boards.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto