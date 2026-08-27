Alec Pierce Activated Off PUP List
Alec Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, as reported by Mike Chappell. After signing a four-year, $114 million free agent deal to return to the Colts, Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March after a platelet-rich plasma injection failed to alleviate the pain he has played through since the end of the 2024 season. After a career-year in 2025, big things were expected of the fifth-year receiver following the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., but a lack of availability coupled with the recent signing of veteran Keenan Allen has seen him slip to WR38 by current ADP. With just over two weeks until the Colts open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce faces a steep ramp-up period in hopes that he could still participate. One of the league's premier deep threats when healthy, there is potential value to be found in a mid-round swing for a player who should still factor heavily into the Colts' offensive plans for 2026.
Source: Mike Chappell
Source: Mike Chappell