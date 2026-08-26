Derrick Henry Can Remain an RB1 in Non-PPR Leagues
Derrick Henry may be 32 years old, but he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. He was the RB8 in PPR leagues last year, with most of his production coming on the ground. He finished the season with 1,595 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, plus an additional 150 receiving yards. Catching passes has never been a core part of Henry's rushing skill set, but he certainly makes up for it with his physicality on runs. Whether it's short yardage or a big gain moving down the field, Henry is capable of fighting through contact for extra yards. The biggest concern for the veteran running back last year was a growing turnover issue. After losing just one fumble across 34 games in 2023 and 2024, he coughed up the football three times last year. That'll be something fantasy managers hope Henry is able to fix, as he's still worth drafting as a top-12 fantasy running back in non-PPR leagues where his limited receiving role won't hurt him too much. He currently ranks as the RB6 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller