Bijan Robinson Excited For Falcons' New Run Scheme
Bijan Robinson said on Wednesday that the new run scheme is similar to what he ran in college at Texas. Robinson said, "Obviously, he's had these legendary run schemes, and it's pretty cool just talking to him and seeing how it's all going to develop. But this is what I did in college. I love the plan that he has." At Texas, Robinson totaled 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in 31 games, helping him be drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the last two seasons, Robinson has totaled over 2,900 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. With Tyler Allgeier now in Arizona, Robinson could potentially lead the league in rushing this season. The star running back should remain one of the top three picks in fantasy drafts this season.
Source: Marc Ralmondi - ESPN
Source: Marc Ralmondi - ESPN