Brian Robinson Likely has RB2 Job Secured
Brian Robinson joined the team this past offseason to help offer some support in the backfield after the departure of Tyler Allgeier. Robinson started in the preseason opener, but didn't see any action during their second preseason contest. The expectation is that Robinson will take over as the RB2 in Atlanta with Allgeier moving on to Arizona. The former third-round pick posted multiple quality years with the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson didn't see a ton of action last year with the Washington Commanders, but his YPC was solid at 4.35 this past season. The Falcons don't have a ton of reliable depth behind starter Bijan Robinson, so the overall competition is limited. The 27-year-old figures to serve as the primary backup, but Bijan Robinson is a workhorse back, so his overall value is likely capped.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference